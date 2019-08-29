|
Bernard Steinhauser
Bernard Steinhauser, a long-time resident of St Augustine, passed away on August 26, 2019 at age 96. He was born and grew up in New York City. Bernie was part of the "Greatest Generation." He served in World War II in the Army Air Corps, receiving a Purple Heart, among other medals, for injuries received while flying a bombing mission in the European Theater.
He had a varied career, working in aviation mechanics as a licensed aircraft inspector, and working in the banking sector as a computer systems analyst, becoming an officer in the corporate trust department of a major bank.
He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Nora, whom he was happily married to for 57 years. He is survived by his daughter Marguerite Abel and his son-in-law Jay Abel. He will be deeply missed.
A memorial service will be held at St Johns Family Funeral Home on September 4th from 5-7 PM with prayers at 6 PM. A funeral mass will be held on September 5th at 9:00 AM at St Anastasia Catholic Church. Donations in his memory may be made to the St Johns County Council on Aging Meals on Wheels Program.
St. Johns Family Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in St. Augustine Record from Aug. 29 to Sept. 1, 2019