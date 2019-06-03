|
|
Bernice Raulerson
Bernice Sweat Raulerson, age 89 of St. Augustine, FL passed away June 2, 2019 at her home. She was born in Macclenny, FL and had resided in St. Augustine since 1947.
Funeral services will be held 11:00 AM Wednesday at Craig Funeral Home Chapel, Burial will be in Craig Memorial Park. Visitation will be held Wednesday beginning at 10:00 AM until the time of the services at Craig Funeral Home.
She was the wife of the late Robert E. Raulerson.
She is survived by daughter, Mary Lou Allen, St. Augustine. Sons: Leonard Raulerson, Hastings and David Raulerson, St. Augustine. Sisters; Tory Higginbotham, Maxville and Sally Colee, St. Augustine. Five grandchildren, Six great grandchildren and one great great grandchild.
Craig Funeral Home Crematory Memorial Park is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in St. Augustine Record from June 3 to June 4, 2019