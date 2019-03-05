|
Beth Schmermund, age 76, passed away at the Bailey Center on March 2, 2019. A lifelong resident of St. Augustine, Beth was a graduate of St. Augustine High class of 61. She married Donald Schmermund 46 years ago and together they raised their 5 children. Her love, kindness and nurturing ways, leave her family with warm and cherished memories. She was also a dedicated employee of Dobbs Brothers Book Bindery, later renamed Vinyl Industrial Products for many years. Beth and her family were longtime members of Ancient City Baptist Church. In her free time she enjoyed being outdoors, spending time at the hunt camp or putting together puzzles.
Beth is survived by her husband Donald; 5 children and their spouses; Clinton Schmermund, Clayton and Tammy Schmermund, Darlene and Curt Osteen, Wendy Puckett and Calvin and Cindy Schmermund; her sister, Judy and Allen Berger; 8 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her parents, Walter and Ruth Lawton.
Visitation will be held tonight from 5-8p and Funeral Services will be held on Wednesday at 11:00am at Craig Funeral Home. Burial to follow at Evergreen Cemetery.
Published in St. Augustine Record from Mar. 5 to Mar. 31, 2019