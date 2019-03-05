Home

POWERED BY

Services
Craig Funeral Home Memorial Park
1475 Old Dixie Highway
St. Augustine, FL 32086
(904) 824-1672
Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 5, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Craig Funeral Home Memorial Park
1475 Old Dixie Highway
St. Augustine, FL 32086
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Mar. 6, 2019
11:00 AM
Craig Funeral Home Memorial Park
1475 Old Dixie Highway
St. Augustine, FL 32086
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Beth Schmermund
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Beth Schmermund

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Beth Schmermund Obituary
Beth Schmermund, age 76, passed away at the Bailey Center on March 2, 2019. A lifelong resident of St. Augustine, Beth was a graduate of St. Augustine High class of 61. She married Donald Schmermund 46 years ago and together they raised their 5 children. Her love, kindness and nurturing ways, leave her family with warm and cherished memories. She was also a dedicated employee of Dobbs Brothers Book Bindery, later renamed Vinyl Industrial Products for many years. Beth and her family were longtime members of Ancient City Baptist Church. In her free time she enjoyed being outdoors, spending time at the hunt camp or putting together puzzles.
Beth is survived by her husband Donald; 5 children and their spouses; Clinton Schmermund, Clayton and Tammy Schmermund, Darlene and Curt Osteen, Wendy Puckett and Calvin and Cindy Schmermund; her sister, Judy and Allen Berger; 8 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her parents, Walter and Ruth Lawton.
Visitation will be held tonight from 5-8p and Funeral Services will be held on Wednesday at 11:00am at Craig Funeral Home. Burial to follow at Evergreen Cemetery.
Published in St. Augustine Record from Mar. 5 to Mar. 31, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Craig Funeral Home Memorial Park
Download Now