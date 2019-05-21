|
Betty Billings Wolfe
Betty Billings Wolfe, 84, went home to be with the Lord Saturday evening, May 18, 2019, at Bailey Community Hospice.
She is survived by her husband of 64 years, Donald W. Wolfe, St. Augustine; a son, Bryan D. Wolfe (Amy), Raleigh, North Carolina; daughter Sandra Betz (Todd), Corinth, Texas; grandsons Tejay and Matthew Betz, Corinth, Texas; brothers, James M. Billings (Pearl), Willis, Texas, and Donald E. Billings (Marilyn), Cambridge, Idaho; sister-in- laws, Caroline Buell, St. Augustine, and Wanda Grawet, Orlando. Also, numerous nieces and nephews held a special place in her heart. Betty was predeceased by her parents, Everett and Ammie Billings, brothers: Willie C. Billings, San Antonio, Texas, and Herb D. Billings, Bryan, Texas, and a sister, Barbara Seiver, Donna, Texas.
Mrs. Wolfe was a domestic engineer, a Bible teacher, and a great encourager. She was a small-town girl born in McAllen, Texas, who never expected an exciting life. While in nursing school, she met her future husband, Don, stationed in Houston with the U.S. Air Force. Don recalled, "I knew she was something really special." They soon married and the Air Force sent them to Montreal, Canada. It was the first of many adventures. Her support enabled Don to attend and graduate from the University of Florida. She traveled, was a part of space age history, and her husband's affiliation with NASCAR allowed her to attend races and become acquainted with officials, celebrities, and many race care drivers.
Although she never returned to Texas to live, she was a true Texan, gracious, hospitable, and friendly. She never met a stranger and loved drawing little ones close, especially at church. Don and Betty have been active members of Moultrie Baptist Church for 20 years. Betty took great pride in her family and home. She loved family gatherings, but also, delighted in friends just dropping by for a visit. She never failed to offer hospitality, good conversation, and something sweet.
A keen communicator, she started conversations and made friends easily. She tended relationships like she tended a garden, with attention and care. Even with recent physical limitations, her love of the Lord was apparent in every facet of her life.
A visitation will be held at Craig Funeral Home on Friday, May 24 , 2019 from 6:00 pm – 8:00 pm. A funeral service will be held at Moultrie Baptist Church on Saturday, May 25, 2019 at 11:00 am, burial to follow at Evergreen Cemetery.
Craig Funeral Home, Crematory and Memorial Park is in charge of arrangements. (www.craigfuneralhome.com)
Published in St. Augustine Record from May 21 to May 22, 2019