Craig Funeral Home Memorial Park
1475 Old Dixie Highway
St. Augustine, FL 32086
(904) 824-1672
Betty Brumley

Betty Brumley Obituary
Betty Brumley
Betty P. Brumley, 87, passed away Wednesday, June 19 at Cypress Village in Jacksonville. She was born in Laurinburg, NC, June 30, 1931. Betty and her husband Jim retired to St. Augustine 27 years ago from Dallas, TX.
She was an Elder in the Presbyterian church and a Deacon at Memorial Presbyterian. Her work at Memorial included Food-4-Kids and Meals on Wheels. She enjoyed playing bridge and Bible Study with her friends and in her community, she participated in the Golden Girls and Birth Stars. She was an avid reader and treasured special times with family.
She is predeceased by her beloved husband of 61 years, Jim. Survivors include son James (Leslie) Brumley III, daughter Ann (Wesley) B. Hancock; granddaughters Jamie (Jon) Elliott, Jenna Brumley, Lauren Brumley and Erin Hancock; great granddaughters Emily Elliott and Hazel Elliott.
A memorial service will be held at 11:00am, July 13, 2019 at Memorial Presbyterian Church, 32 Sevilla St, St. Augustine, FL 32084 with the Rev. Dr. W. Hunter Camp, conducting. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Memorial Presbyterian Church for the "Save the Dome Raise the Cross"
campaign or Food-4-Kids.
Published in St. Augustine Record from July 1 to July 2, 2019
