Betty Jane Stamey Simpson of St. Augustine, Florida, and Flat Rock, North Carolina, went home to be with the Lord at her home on April 2, 2019 at the age of 91. Betty was born April 10,1927, in Fallston, North Carolina, to parents Annie Mae Alexander Stamey and Robert Franklin Stamey.
Betty attended schools in Fallston, then entered Brevard College, earning a degree in business. Upon graduation, Betty was employed with the Civil Service, working in Charlotte, North Carolina. It was there where she met her sweetheart, Robert "Bob" Lee Simpson. Betty and Bob were married in 1948, and moved to Winter Park, Florida in 1956. After raising their family, Betty and Bob moved back to retire in Flat Rock, North Carolia. For the past 50 years, Betty enjoyed retirement in her homes in Flat Rock and St. Augustine during the winters.
For the last few years, Betty resided in St. Augustine. Betty was a loving, very caring, and devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, and had a great sense of humor. She loved spending time with family and a wide circle of treasured friends of all ages. Betty was an active member in her community and enjoyed serving in many organizations. She was a member of Crooked Creek County Club and Winter Park County Club where she was an avid golfer, and made two holes-in-one. She was also an exceptional gardener, loved antiques and the arts. She held many positions in Pinecrest Presbyterian Church and served in various leadership positions in the Hendersonville chapter 61 order of Eastern Star for over 60 years.
Betty is survived by sisters Eliza Stamey Ross and Margaret Stamey Royster of Fallston; brother David Gilbert Stamey (Nancy) of Surf City, North Carolina; her three children, Linda Ann Simpson, Karen Simpson Glenos (Jimmy), Alan Lee Simpson (Sandra) ,all of St. Augustine; grandchildren Garrett Coleman (Heather) of New Smyrna Beach, Andrew Coleman of Orlando, William "James" Glenos III (Nikki) of Cary, North Carolina, Brittany Glenos of Jacksonville; great-grandchildren Cooper Coleman and Cameron Coleman of New Smyrna Beach, and Audrey Kate Glenos of Cary. She was extremely proud of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
She was predeceased by her husband of 64 years, Robert Lee Simpson, brothers Dr. Robert Henry Stamey, Blanch Alexander Stamey, Reverend Benjamin Franklin Stamey, and sister Katherine Dixon Stamey Nelson.
The family extends their heartfelt thanks to Dr. Mason Long, Kaye, and others for the excellent, loving care Betty received over the last few months.
Memorial services will be held at Pinecrest Presbyterian Church in Flat Rocl at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Pinecrest Presbyterian Church, PO Box 421, Flat Rock NC 28731.
Craig Funeral Home Crematory Memorial Park is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in St. Augustine Record on Apr. 8, 2019