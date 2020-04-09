|
|
Betty Jean Fox Coumbe
Betty Jean "Bobbie" Fox Coumbe, 76, of Hastings passed away on Wednesday, April 8, 2020 at her home.
Due to the COVID-19 guidelines and restrictions, private graveside services will be held at Pellicer Creek Cemetery.
A public memorial service will be announced at a later date.
Family and friends are encouraged to share memories and condolences with the family at Betty's Book of Memories page at www.johnsonoverturffunerals.com where the full obituary can also be found.
Arrangements are entrusted to Johnson-Overturf Funeral Home in Palatka.
Published in St. Augustine Record from Apr. 9 to Apr. 10, 2020