Home

POWERED BY

Services
Johnson-Overturf Funeral Home
307 South Palm Avenue
Palatka, FL 32177
(386) 325-4521
Resources
More Obituaries for Betty Coumbe
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Betty Jean Fox Coumbe

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Betty Jean Fox Coumbe Obituary
Betty Jean Fox Coumbe
Betty Jean "Bobbie" Fox Coumbe, 76, of Hastings passed away on Wednesday, April 8, 2020 at her home.
Due to the COVID-19 guidelines and restrictions, private graveside services will be held at Pellicer Creek Cemetery.
A public memorial service will be announced at a later date.
Family and friends are encouraged to share memories and condolences with the family at Betty's Book of Memories page at www.johnsonoverturffunerals.com where the full obituary can also be found.
Arrangements are entrusted to Johnson-Overturf Funeral Home in Palatka.
Published in St. Augustine Record from Apr. 9 to Apr. 10, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Betty's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -