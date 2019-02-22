|
|
Betty Jean Martin of Nashville, Georgia went to be with The Lord February 17, 2019, in St. Augustine, Florida. She was born August 2, 1930, in Berrien County to the late Thomas Calvin and Beulah (Luke) Nix. She was a homemaker and worked in sales. Betty Jean was a wonderful wife and mother. She was a member of the Regency Baptist Temple in Jacksonville, Florida for fifteen years, and later at Hope Baptist Church in Nashville, Georgia for nine years. She was married to the late Herman (Jack) Martin of Starke, Florida.
She is survived by her one son: Pastor Garry W. Martin of St. Augustine, and her seven brothers and sisters: Dean Connell, Glenda Faye Bailey of Nashville, Georgia, J.T. Nix of Nashville, Georgia, Christian Burch of Callahan, Florida, Earnestine Browning of Reidsville, Georgia, Billy Nix of Lakeland, Georgia and Ulmer Nix of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. She has three grandchildren: Rachel, Andrew, and Jarrod, and eight great-grandchildren all of St. Augustine, Florida.
A Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, February 23 at 11:00 am at Lovin's Funeral Home in Nashville, Georgia with Pastor Ray Calvin presiding at the service.
In lieu of Flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Hope Baptist Church of Nashville, Georgia, or Community Hospice of Northeast Florida or Hospice of Nashville, Georgia.
Craig Funeral Home Crematory Memorial Park (www.craigfuneralhome.com) is assisting the family.
Published in St. Augustine Record from Feb. 22 to Mar. 22, 2019