Betty Jo HuffstetlerBetty Jo HuffstetlerApril 4, 1968 * July 31, 2020The youngest of four children, she is survived by her father and mother Dwight & Joan Huffstetler of Barnesville, GA, her oldest brother Fred Huffstetler, sister-in-law Susan, and niece Jodi of Asheboro, NC, sister Mary Lynn Huffstetler of Atlanta, GA, brother Michael Huffstetler, sister-in-law Beth, nieces Grace and Anna, nephews Matt, Daniel & Michael of Omaha, NE, and nephew Jason Huffstetler of Fairfax, VA.She was born in San Francisco, CA. Her family moved to Atlanta, GA a year later where she grew up. She attended Georgia Southern University. She resided in St. Augustine, FL the last half of her life. Since 2009 she worked as an Accounting Supervisor with All American Air. Before that she worked with Sea Love Charters from 2004-2009 working her way up to Captain. She loved the ocean! (From the west coast to the east coast.) After college she lived in Vail, CO for a time working at a Ski Resort in clothing retail.She was an adventurous and free spirit. Joy-filled and passionate. She had a tremendous love for family and friends. She was also a Godmother (lovingly known as Shmoo) to Zachary and Jacob Nix, sons of longtime friend Sarah Nix.We will have a Graveside Service celebrating her life Saturday, Aug. 15th, at the Carpenter's Campground United Methodist Church in Maryville, TN at 1:30 pm. Her former Youth Pastor, Rev. Chris Thore of High Point, NC will preside over her service.We will also have a small gathering and celebration of her life for family and friends in St. Augustine, FL Thursday, Aug. 20th, around sunset.