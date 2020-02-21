|
|
Betty Lee Parkhill Bracken
Betty Lee Parkhill Bracken, widow of the late William V. Bracken, passed away on January 27, 2020. Born in St. Augustine, FL on November 7, 1927 to William Bryant and Lucille Parkhill, Betty had an idyllic childhood with sisters Virginia, Helen and cousin Marian along with many other cousins and friends. Betty roller skated all over Old St. Augustine, had fond memories of USO dances during the war and was once photographed in a diving bell for a publicity shot at Marineland Studios. She married Bill Bracken in 1953 and settled in Largo, FL, where she lived for 60 years. Along with children Lenore, Miriam and Brian, they camped, dived, fished, scalloped, and investigated almost every Florida waterway from the springs of Wikki Wachee to the Gulf down to the FL Keys, providing wonderful memories. She was a great sport, even loading her sewing machine in the boat as it trailered down to the Keys. Betty played a good game of tennis until year 81, and was passionate about the game of bridge and her many girlfriends over the years. Most of all, her children treasure her great faith, wisdom and grace. She was a charter member of Indian Rocks Baptist Church and studied for many years with the wonderful Ruth Munce. Her boundless faith made her the rock of her family. After Bill's passing in 2017, she moved to Charlotte NC to be with her daughters, who treasured the year and a half with her close-by. Her sense of humor only got better with age and there are many "Bettyisms" to recall. Betty is survived by son Brian and Janette of Largo FL, daughter Miriam and David Ashley of Charlotte NC, and daughter Lenore and Ed Prisco of Charlotte NC. Grandchildren are Lauren (husband Charlie) Humphries of Austin TX, Patrick Prisco of Jacksonville FL, Austin Ashley and Conner Ashley of Charlotte NC. Many family members and good friends will remember her with love.
A "Celebration of Life" will be held in St. Augustine FL on March 21st at 3:00 at the Hampton Inn on Vilano Beach. Family and friends are invited to share memories of Betty and Bill and enjoy her photo album at www.TributeCremationSociety.com .
Published in St. Augustine Record from Feb. 21 to Feb. 23, 2020