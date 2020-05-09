Betty Nail
Betty Nail
On Wednesday, April 29th, 2020, Betty Nail, loving wife and mother, went home, to be with her Heavenly Father, at the age of 82. Betty was born, on September 19th,1938, in Miami, FL, to Maurence and Laura Shipley. On March 25th, 1955, she married Julian Nail. They raised two daughters, Julie and Debra, and have been Saint Augustine residents, since 1966.Betty had a passion for orchids, enjoyed bird watching, and caring for animals. Most of all, Betty loved people. It was not uncommon for Betty, to start up a conversation, to offer a cheerful word, of compassion, and encouragement.Betty was preceded in death, by her father Maurance, and her mother Laura, sister's Barbara Kania, and Pamela Hitchcock. She is survived by her husband, Julian, her daughter's Julie Llewellyn (John), and Debra, brother's Walter, Johnny, and Robert Shipley, sister Evelyn Biddy, and nephews and nieces



Published in St. Augustine Record from May 9 to May 10, 2020.
