Betty Stauber Zellers
Betty Stauber Zellers, 86, died on Monday July 15, 2019 surrounded by her family. She was born in Danielsville GA on November 7, 1932 to Evie Lou and Paul Burroughs. She was the second of four children (Mary Bob Griffith, Billy Tom Burroughs and Virginia Thomas). After graduating high school she moved to Atlanta GA where she met and married Eugene Harrison Stauber. They had three daughters and moved to St. Augustine, FL in 1961. Betty was proud to have worked for H.E Wolf Construction for many years and the St. Johns county school board at Nease High School where she retired. In 1984 she married Carl Frederick Zellers Jr. when they combined their families and enjoyed many years spending their time between St. Augustine and their River house in Welaka. Betty is preceded in death by her parents, siblings and husband. She is survived by her daughters Nancy Ballas (George), Cindy Hanburry (David Douglas), Tracy Barrington (Steve), Step-daughter Patti Mackesy (Frank), Pam Stanton (Greg), step-son Ricky Zellers (Naomi), 7 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren.
The Family ask in lieu of flowers donations be made to Community Hospice of NE Florida.
Published in St. Augustine Record from July 24 to July 25, 2019