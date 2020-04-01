|
|
Betty Wiggins Gilyard
Betty Lou Wiggins Gilyard, 78, of Palatka (former longtime St. Augustine resident), peacefully transitioned on Friday, March 27, 2020. The daughter of Horace and Mary Alice (DeLoach) Wiggins, she was a native of Beaufort, SC. She was educated in the St. Johns County School District at R.J. Murray High School and earned A.A. degree in Biblical Studies from Destiny Bible College. Betty retired from the FL Dept. of HRS (now DCF) after 25 years as a social worker and front desk clerk. She was a faithful servant-leader at Mt. Tabor First Baptist Church. "Lou" found great pleasure in sewing, talking on the phone, traveling, assisting those in need, and sharing the word of God with others.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in eternal rest by her husband, Mathew "Jelly" Gilyard; sister, Dorothy Holman; stepmother, Isabelle Wiggins; sisters-in-law, Dr. Ruth Lowe-Reaves and Ola Mae Bell.
To cherish her legacy: loving children, Terricena (Reverend Karl N.) Flagg, Paul (Xiomara) Gilyard, Sr., Mathew (Bermodie) Gilyard, Jr.; grandchildren, Paul Gilyard, Jr., Karla (Elder Jarvis, Sr.) Flagg-Wright, Kandyce Flagg, Matisha Gilyard, Bobby Smith, Jr., Andre Evans, Rogelio Simmons, Larry Simmons, Leon Hunter, Brandon Johnson; a host of great-grandchildren; sister, Helen (Minister Anthony) Williams; brother, Joe Norris Wiggins; and a host other relatives and friends who she loved dearly.
Visitation of family and friends (with COVID-19 precautions) will be 3-5 p.m., Friday, April 3rd at Mt. Tabor First Baptist Church, 4909 St. Johns Avenue. A private family ceremony will be live-streamed via Facebook, Mt. Tabor First Baptist Church or www.mttabor-palatka.org . A private interment will be in Oak Hill West Cemetery. Online Condolences may be sent to the Gilyard family at www.flaggserenitychapel.com. Professional arrangements entrusted to the care of Karl N. Flagg Serenity Memorial Chapel, 2400 Madison Street, Palatka. (386) 312-0444
Published in St. Augustine Record from Apr. 1 to Apr. 2, 2020