Beverly Green Hall
It is with heavy hearts we share the unexpected passing of Beverly Green Hall (68) on May 24, 2019. Bev is survived by her husband Gary, son John Grove (Erin) St Augustine, step son JR Hall (Angie),and step daughter Tammy Stokes (Jeff) Virginia, grandson Daniel Clemons (Megan), granddaughter Haleigh Grove of St Augustine and 10 grandchildren from Virginia. Also surviving brother Ken Green and sister Janice Johnson of St Augustine and sisters Christa Vinci and Joan Francis of Maryland. Bev was predeceased by her parents Vincent and Lola Green, brothers Jack and Ron and her beloved daughter Jeannie Clemons.
At Bev's request there will be no services. Thank you for your thoughts and prayers
Published in St. Augustine Record from May 29 to May 30, 2019