Beverly Lee Cooley
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Beverly's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Beverly Lee Cooley
Beverly Lee Crisp Cooley, "Boo Boo" 64, of St. Augustine, passed away on April 27, 2020 at Kindred Hospital in Green Cove Springs. Beverly was born on Wednesday February 22, 1956 one of the twins born to Raymond Jr. and Bettie Crisp. Beverly was born at the hospital in Portsmouth, Ohio, but when asked where she was from, she would only claim South Shore, Kentucky where she was raised. After moving many places, Beverly's family settled in St. Augustine in 1964. In 1978 Beverly attended St. Augustine Technical Center where she got her Cosmetology license, she then worked at JC Penny's as a Beautician, later she worked at Kmart where she made some lifelong friends. For many years she was a stay at home mother, but when faced with the passing of her husband Kevin in 1993, she then became a single mother of her two girls, working many years at Tensolite, where she developed many close friendships. Beverly loved her Ford F-150 trucks, driving on the Point at Vilano Beach, was a very hard worker and enjoyed caring for people and this is where she found the love of working as a CNA. She was very artistic and loved drawing and oil painting. Beverly was just a good ol gal who called people Darlin', loved to joke, had a smile that was contagious and even when she was fighting her own battles she was trying to help and comfort everyone around her.
Beverly was a devoted mother, who always put her kids first and dedicated grandmother who is survived by her daughters, Corinne Fuller (Markell, Sr.), Chelsey Santana (Alberto); grandchildren, Markell, Jr., Nala, Amina, Niko, McKenzie, Aria, Cyrenity, Angel and Ayanna; Brother; Raymond Crisp III; Sisters; Elaine Bohanan (Twin), Robbin Smith, Marloe Crisp and many nephews and nieces.
A memorial service will be held at a later date at The Riverview Club.
St. Johns Family Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in St. Augustine Record from May 6 to May 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
St. John's Family Funeral Home & Crematory
385 SR 207
St. Augustine, FL 32084
(904) 824-1625
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved