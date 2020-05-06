Beverly Lee Cooley

Beverly Lee Crisp Cooley, "Boo Boo" 64, of St. Augustine, passed away on April 27, 2020 at Kindred Hospital in Green Cove Springs. Beverly was born on Wednesday February 22, 1956 one of the twins born to Raymond Jr. and Bettie Crisp. Beverly was born at the hospital in Portsmouth, Ohio, but when asked where she was from, she would only claim South Shore, Kentucky where she was raised. After moving many places, Beverly's family settled in St. Augustine in 1964. In 1978 Beverly attended St. Augustine Technical Center where she got her Cosmetology license, she then worked at JC Penny's as a Beautician, later she worked at Kmart where she made some lifelong friends. For many years she was a stay at home mother, but when faced with the passing of her husband Kevin in 1993, she then became a single mother of her two girls, working many years at Tensolite, where she developed many close friendships. Beverly loved her Ford F-150 trucks, driving on the Point at Vilano Beach, was a very hard worker and enjoyed caring for people and this is where she found the love of working as a CNA. She was very artistic and loved drawing and oil painting. Beverly was just a good ol gal who called people Darlin', loved to joke, had a smile that was contagious and even when she was fighting her own battles she was trying to help and comfort everyone around her.

Beverly was a devoted mother, who always put her kids first and dedicated grandmother who is survived by her daughters, Corinne Fuller (Markell, Sr.), Chelsey Santana (Alberto); grandchildren, Markell, Jr., Nala, Amina, Niko, McKenzie, Aria, Cyrenity, Angel and Ayanna; Brother; Raymond Crisp III; Sisters; Elaine Bohanan (Twin), Robbin Smith, Marloe Crisp and many nephews and nieces.

A memorial service will be held at a later date at The Riverview Club.

St. Johns Family Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store