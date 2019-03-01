|
Beverly Rose Griner, 79, a lifelong resident of St. Augustine peacefully went home to be with her Lord and her beloved Jimmy on Wednesday, February 27 th , 2019 while in the care of Community Hospice Bailey Family Center surrounded by her
family. Born in Jacksonville, FL on July 27 th , 1939. She was a lifelong resident of St. Augustine. She was a homemaker and operated Professional Business Services with her husband for many years. She was also Social Studies teacher at Mill
Creek Baptist Christian Academy as well as a faithful member of Mill Creek Baptist Church. Beverly will be remembered for her mischievousness, beauty and fun- loving attitude. She loved the Lord, her family and friends and animals and they
loved her. She never met a stranger and the world will be less bright without her. The daughter of the William Paul & Winifred Simmons and the wife of the late Jimmy Griner and the mother of the late Greg Griner.
She is survived by her son Paul Griner, daughter Leah Beecher (David) of St. Augustine. One sister, Merriam Brooker of Plantation, FL. Four grandchildren, Seth Beecher (Kelly) of Eagle, Colorado. Emily Griner, Ethan Griner and Wyatt Griner of St. Augustine.
The family would like to extend their heartfelt gratitude for the kindness and dedicated care of Moultrie Creek Nursing Home, Flagler Hospital and Community Hospice Bailey Family Center.
Services will be held at Mill Creek Baptist Church, Monday, March 4 th . Visitation will be from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM, service will begin at 12:00. Interment to follow at Orangedale Cemetery.
Flowers are welcomed by the family or donations can be made to Mill Creek Baptist Church with memo for Youth Ministry.
Craig Funeral Home, Crematory and Memorial Park (www.craigfuneralhome.com) is in charge of arrangements.
Published in St. Augustine Record from Mar. 1 to Mar. 31, 2019