Billy Diane MillsBilly Diane Mills, 72, St. Augustine, passed away July 30, 2020 at Advent Health Palm Coast. She was born in New York, NY, daughter of the late William and Edna Davidson Nesbit, and has been a long time resident of St. Augustine since 1954. Diane as she was affectionately known received her Bachelors degree and began her teaching career as a kindergarten teacher at Hoot and Holler School and then later as a substitute at Cathedral Parish School and St Joseph's Academy. She then along with her husband, Gerald E. "Jerry" Mills obtained her contractors licenses and formed Jerry's Septic Tanks which they later sold to form Jerry's Johns & Construction Company which is still in operations today along with another business they acquired in 1988, Wildwood Water Company. Diane was also extremely active throughout the years in Little League activities, Boy Scouts, PTA, and other community organizations. She was a loving and dedicated wife, mother, and friend to those that knew her.A private service will be held and interment will be at the Mills Family Cemetery. There will be a public celebration of life service to be announced at a later date.She is survived by her husband of 55 years, Gerald E. "Jerry" Mills; one son, Gerald Gregory "Greg" Mills, both of St. Augustine; nieces Samantha Nesbit and Brooke Whaley, nephews, Chad Whaley, Chris and Taylor Nesbit; and a host of other family and friends.In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers, Jack and Glenn Nesbit, sister, Jill Whaley, and long time employee and close friend, James Donald "Mr. Don" LongSt. Johns Family Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.