Billy Edward Little
The family of Billy Edward Little announces his passing on Sunday February 9, 2020 at the age of 79. Bill will be lovingly remembered by his wife of 54 years, Carolyn, his daughter Melanie Hudson (Jamie), and his two granddaughters, Amber and Charlotte Hudson.
Bill was born on March 6, 1940 in Crossville, TN to Ruth Boswell Little and Ed Clancy Little. He was one of twelve children and is survived by four of his siblings. After graduating from Homestead High School, he moved to Baltimore, MD where he worked as a ship welder. Bill always had an entrepreneurial spirit and began his business in 1969, moving with his family to Jacksonville, FL and purchasing a service station and garage. He continued to successfully grow this business until his retirement.
Bill's memorial service will be held on Saturday February 15, 2020 at 4:00pm at Craig Funeral Home (1475 Old Dixie Highway, St. Augustine, FL) with Pastor Carolyn Williamson presiding.
Those who so desire may make memorial donations in memory of Bill to Community Hospice (4266 Sunbeam Rd, Jacksonville, FL 32256).
Published in St. Augustine Record from Feb. 11 to Feb. 12, 2020