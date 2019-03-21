|
|
Billy Franklin Masters, 51, of St. Augustine passed away on Friday, March 15, 2019 at Memorial Hospital, Jacksonville. Billy was born in Alexandria, Virginia on October 15, 1967 and was the son of Alvin and Frances Masters. He had resided here in St. Augustine all of his life. He worked for many years as a automotive mechanic. Billy was a member of Ashlar Lodge #98 F&AM and the St Augustine Shrine Club. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and spending time with his family.
He is preceded in death by his father, Alvin Masters.
Billy leaves to cherish his memory his wife of 32 years, Debbie Masters; sons, Alvin Masters and Billy "JR" Masters Jr., both of St Augustine; mother, Frances Masters of St Augustine; biological mother, Donna Johnson of Chattanooga, TN; brothers, Douglas "Kim" Masters and spouse, Betty, Steve Masters and spouse, Kathy, Terry Masters and spouse, Jan all of St Augustine; Robert Johnson and Tony Johnson both of Chattanooga, TN; sisters, Kathy Morrison and spouse, Ray of St Augustine, Cathy Johnson of Chattanooga, TN; grandchildren, Austin, Autumn, Savannah, Abigail and Ryleigh.
A graveside service will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, March 23, 2019 at Evergreen Cemetery in St. Augustine with Pastor David Beecher officiating. The visitation will be from 5 p.m. – 7 p.m. Friday, March 22, 2019 at St Johns Family Funeral Home.
St. Johns Family Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in St. Augustine Record on Mar. 21, 2019