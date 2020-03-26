|
|
Billy Hugh McGoogan
Peacefully on March 24, 2020, Billy Hugh McGoogan, 85, of St. Augustine, FL, went to meet his Savior. He was born in Scotland County N.C. and the son of William and Polly McGoogan and the youngest of five children.He is predeceased by his parents and two sisters, Esther Belle McGoogan and Sarah Williams. Billy is survived by his loving wife off 59 years, Mary Lea Moretz McGoogan, his daughters Cora (Paul Crompton) and Polly MacKay, both of St. Augustine. He loved his grandchildren, Patrick MacKay and Michael MacKay (Emily) and his great grandchildren, Jackson and Julia. Billy is also survived by two sisters, Estelle Daniels and Elizabeth Wright, both of North Myrtle Beach, SC. Numerous nieces, nephews and cousins were special to Billy.
Billy earned his Bachelor's degree from the UNC-Charlotte. He served in the US Navy as a Cryptologist and a softball player. His longtime career was as a field engineer with IBM creating programs for the US Government and international institutions. Billy also guided hundreds of children to Christ by teaching 5th grade Sunday School classes for nearly a decade.
As much as Billy appreciated flowers, if you'd like to make a gift, please make a gift to . Billy was a big believer in the positive results of organizations like the Presbyterian Ministries.
A memorial service will be held in the near future at Ocean Drive Presbyterian Church in North Myrtle Beach,SC.
Published in St. Augustine Record from Mar. 26 to Mar. 29, 2020