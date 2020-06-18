Blaun-Eva Plummer Brewton
BLAUN-EVA PLUMMER BREWTON
(1946- 2020) With profound sadness we announce the passing of the beautiful and much-loved Blaun-Eva Brewton. Blaun-Eva, also known as Mum and Nena to her loving children and grandchild, passed away peacefully on May 10, 2020. She was born on December 19, 1946, in St. Augustine, Florida to Sylvia and Percy. She was the dear sister to James (deceased), Percy, Jr. (deceased), and Renee. Blaun-Eva fell in love with and married her devoted husband, Hiram, on September 23, 1965, in Washington D.C. Their 54-year marriage gave them three children, Ingrid, Samantha, and Hiram II. Blaun-Eva loved life and always opened her heart and home to everyone she held dear. She was an amazing cook, a world traveler, a bird lover, and an incomparable gardener. She enjoyed hosting her dear friends at her coveted formal dinner parties. She was meticulous and proper, she always set the perfect dining table where her family and friends loved to gather, talk, laugh, and eat. Most of all she loved her family. She will be truly missed by and forever in the hearts of her husband, Hiram, her children, Ingrid (Elmer), Samantha, and Hiram II; her grandson, Hiram III; her sister, Renee, and countless other family members and friends. A Mass celebrating the life of Mrs. Blaun-Eva Brewton will be scheduled at a later date.

Published in St. Augustine Record from Jun. 18 to Jun. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Pope Funeral Home Washington Chapel
2617 Pennsylvania Avenue, S.E.
Washington, DC 20020
(202) 583-5400
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

4 entries
June 11, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Sylvia Williams
Family
June 11, 2020
Blaun Eva was a wonderful cousin to me. She lived with my parents Blaun Eva and Tommy Anderson the first year of my life to help care for me. She was always the beautiful, kind, considerate, and sophisticated we all love. You couldnt tell Blaun Eva she couldnt do it all. I will miss her energy and spirit. She always loved and cared for elderly family members, siblings and her loving husband Hiram.
Rest in Paradise, my dear cousin Blaun.
Sylvia Williams
Family
June 7, 2020
My deepest sympathy to the family of Blaun-Eva Brewton. May you be comforted in knowing that our Heavenly Father cares for you. He will give you strength and courage to cope with your grief.
Psalm 94:17-19
N. Persaud
Neighbor
June 7, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Robert Ward
Friend
