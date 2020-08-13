1/
Bob McGrath
1937 - 2020
Bob McGrath
Robert D. McGrath passed from this world into the arms of God on July 18th 2020. He was born on June 15th 1937 in Yonkers New York where he also grew up. He graduated from Gorton High School and then joined the Army where he served his country proudly for six years until being honorably discharged. He worked hard his whole life and after 20 years' service to the telephone company retired. He moved to St. Augustine, FL in 2000 and was an important member of his community. Bob loved to read and spend time telling stories to friends. He was also generous almost to a fault and was always the first one to offer help to anyone. He was predeceased by his father and his much beloved mother Mary McNulty McGrath as well as many other family members and friends. He is also survived by his brother Neil, other family and many friends who cared about him very much. God bless and rest in peace Bob.

Published in St. Augustine Record from Aug. 13 to Aug. 16, 2020.
