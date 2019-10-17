Home

Bobbie Jean Baker


1940 - 2019
Deaconess Bobbie Jean Baker, 79, of Hastings Florida, was born on September 6, 1940 in Hastings, Florida, She accepted Christ at an early age at Pompey's Temple and later joined Gethsemane Missionary Baptist Church where she was a faithful member, a Deaconess, a lead singer in the choir and a Sunday School Teacher for many years.
Deaconess Baker departed this life on October 10, 2019 leaving to cherish her memory five daughters, Velma J. Baker, Ardrene B. Wesley, Pastor Shenandoah (Isaac) Willis, Chloris Baker, Delvenere (Anthony) Baker and two sons Eric (Deralyn) Baker and Dwaundle Baker. She also leaves two sisters, Marvel (HEmry) Davis and Reverend Mae (John) Birch and one brother Robert (Bernice) Sherman, Brother in Law, Joe Wiggins, a host of grands, great­ grands, and great- great-grands.
The viewing will be 5:00p.m.- 6:00p.m. Friday, October 18, 2019 at Gethsemane Missionary Baptist Church, Rev. Rick & Karon Torrance, Pastors, and from 6:30p.m.- 8:00p.m. at Coleman's Mortuary Chapel. The Homegoing Celebration will be 2:00p.m. Saturday, October 19, 2019 at The Lord's Temple City of Refuge, Bishop Thomas Cave Ill, Pastor, Elder Christopher Coleman, eulogist.
Published in St. Augustine Record from Oct. 17 to Oct. 18, 2019
