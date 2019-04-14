|
|
Bonita Louise "Bon" Summers, age 82, of St. Augustine, passed away on April 10, 2019, at the Ponce Therapy Care Center. Born in St. Louis, Mo., Bon grew up in Sullivan, Mo., where she worked for her family's bookstore. After attending college, she married and lived in Pacific, Mo., for 20 years while raising her children. In 1998, Bon relocated to St. Augustine, where she became the owner/operator of Ancient City Booksellers, specializing in rare and out-of-print books. Bon had a lifelong passion for books. She was a voracious reader and a talented author. Her purpose in life was to spread that same passion to others. A devoted mother and grandmother, she will be deeply missed by her family.
Bon is survived by her son, Paul Edward Summers of Auckland, New Zealand; daughter, Ann Louise Summers of Norfolk, Va.; and granddaughter, Andrea Louise Summers, also of Auckland.
Bon was a strong advocate of the Smile Train organization. In lieu of flowers, a donation to Smile Train would be appreciated as an enduring legacy to Bon's life. The Smile Train website is located at: www.smiletrain.org/donate
Published in St. Augustine Record on Apr. 14, 2019