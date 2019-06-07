|
Bonnie Gurke
Bonnie Lynn Gurke, age 72, passed away peacefully at her home on May 28, 2019.
Born one of five children to Albert and Beverly Struck, Bonnie lived in Chicago, IL until she decided to quench her desire to travel by living in her RV for several years while traveling throughout the United States. She and her late husband Charles continued to travel together until their daughter Elizabeth was born.
Bonnie has lived in St. Augustine for the past 30 years and worked as an operating room nurse at Flagler Hospital. She also enjoyed socializing with the Ladies in her Red Hat Club.
Services will be private.
Published in St. Augustine Record from June 7 to June 9, 2019