Brian DuPont
Brian Charles DuPont, 50, of Palatka, FL passed from this life at his home Sunday, December 29, 2019 with his family by his side. Brian grew up close with his family in Federal Point. There began his love of hunting, fishing, and the outdoors. He moved across the river in 2003. There he shared his passion for the outdoors with his new family. Brian was together and married to Cindy Wallace DuPont for 17 years. He graduated from Palatka High School in 1988. Brian, a dedicated employee, worked at Seminole Electric and was a proud member of Utility Workers Union of America, Local 551. His union brotherhood has been strong. Brian's great work ethics and work history, began with his father Stephen DuPont, owner of DuPont Enterprise in Hastings, Florida, whom Brian worked for and with for many years. Throughout Brian's life he has been a loving husband, dad, stepdad, Pop Pop, brother, and son. Brian was loved by many extended family members, friends, and coworkers. All who knew him loved him and, like he always said, "What's not to love?" With God's grace and our faith, one day we will see him again in all his glory.
He is preceded in his death by his father, Stephen Charles DuPont, his grandparents, Wallace Curtis DuPont and Nancy T. DuPont, George Warren Tedder and Leo Marguerite Campbell and father-in-law, Robert Eugene Price.
Brian is survived by his loving wife, Cynthia Jayne Wallace Dupont, children, Nicole Leanne DuPont, Dylan Eugene Wallace (Larra Elon Wallace), and William Brandon Wallace, mother, Janet Shirley Tedder, siblings, Scott Craig DuPont (Jacqueline DuPont) and Amy DuPont Coolidge (Brian Matthew Coolidge), grandchildren, Trenton Lee Cannon, Juliet Lorraine Wallace, and Paxton Wade Scott, mother-in-law, Brenda Ammons Price and numerous other family members.
Services celebrating Brian's life will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, January 11, 2020 at Johnson-Overturf Chapel in Palatka with Father John Wesley officiating. The family will receive friends Friday, January 10, 2020 from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. at Johnson-Overturf Funeral Home in Palatka.
