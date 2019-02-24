|
|
Brian Kenneth Maynard, age 73, of St. Augustine, passed into eternity, on Jan. 31, 2019, in St. Augustine with his family at his side. Brian is a Navy veteran and married Barbara in St. Augustine on April 9, 1984, who preceded him in death, Nov. 13, 2018. Brian retired from the U.S. Navy after 22 years and served on the USS Saratoga and received a letter of commendation for his work as an Aviation Structural Mechanic (Hydraulics) First Class, for "meritorious achievement while serving as the Quality Assurance Supervisor and Airframes Quality Assurance Representative in Attack Squadron Eighty-One". He was also a devoted Elks Club Member and member of the local St. Augustine American Veterans Post FL-0045 as well as the American Legion. Brian enjoyed life and retirement, traveling to the Hawaiian Islands with his beloved wife Barbara, to spend time with her brother's family. His sense of humor was second-to-none and his wife, Barbara and her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren were his joys in life.
Brian is survived by his siblings, Wayne, Keith, Gary and Sis Maynard and Children Pamela Austin, Jeffrey and wife Cathryn Burke, and Wendy Bucknum and Husband Paul; Brother-in-Law Jim Linkner and Wife Debra; Grandchildren, Brandon Austin, Jessica Davies Cardona, Lydia Burke, Rachael Burke, Kailee (Bucknum) Mahoney and Spencer Bucknum; Great-Grandchildren, Desmond Mahoney, Kami Mahoney, Kinsley Burroughs, Christopher Cardona, Jaden Cardona, Elijah Cardona; Nephew Dylan Linkner and Niece Tehani Linkner and many friends in the St. Augustine area who he often gathered with at the Tides.
A Celebration of Life, with Military honor ceremony and flag presentation, will be held at a date to be determined at the St. Augustine Elks Club. Memorials may be given to the St. Augustine Elks in Memory of Brian Maynard. Ashes will be interned in Kailua, Hawaii with his wife Barbara's ashes.
Published in St. Augustine Record on Feb. 24, 2019