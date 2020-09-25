Brian O'Sullivan

Brian "Bubba" O'Sullivan 1945 – 2020, age 75, passed away after a brief illness. The always witty Irishman and Southern Gentleman leaves behind his beloved wife Barbara, their adoring daughter Erin Osborne, Son-in-law Chip Osborne and grandchildren Cooper and Claire and his siblings Gary, Kevin, and Maureen O'Sullivan.

Born and raised in London, England to Jeremiah and Marie Louise O'Sullivan, Brian moved across the pond to Florida in his 20's and being a quick-study he mastered carpentry. From Florida he took his skills to Marietta, Georgia and opened his own General Contractor's business. He had a gift for both golf and humor. He loved to tell how he won the Doral Pro-Amateur Golf Tournament by a coin-flip after completing the final round in a tie. But, dining, watching movies, and spending time with his family were his true passions.

Brian was President of Indian Hills Country Club in Marietta, GA before retiring and 'moving west' where he and Barbara purchased land in Wild Horse Plains, Montana. It was there that they built a labor-of-love western log cabin home nestled in the 'banana belt' of Western Montana surrounded by unbelievable wildlife that roamed throughout the property in this free range state.

Although it was tough to leave a great area and wonderful friends behind, they felt a calling to be closer to their grandchildren and in 2013, Barbara and Brian decided to sell the ranch and move to St. Augustine. They moved into Marsh Creek Country Club, made many fast-friends and great neighbors. Brian's huge heart again found him with many new friendships. Always the first to volunteer, Brian stayed busy with handyman projects for many.

He will be lovingly missed for his quick wit, wonderful stories and compassion for all.



