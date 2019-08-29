|
Brianna Irene Mogus
Brianna Irene Mogus, 16, of St Augustine passed away Sunday, August 25, 2019 at Wolfson's Childrens Hospital. Brianna was born on October 24, 2002 in Jacksonville, FL to William and Sheila Mogus.
Brianna loved animals especially horses which was shown through her collection of Breyer Horses. She was "daddy's little fishing buddy" and she enjoyed fishing, camping, Disney World, drawing, dancing and singing. She attended Pedro Menendez High School.
She leaves to cherish her memories, her parents, William "Billy" and Sheila Mogus; siblings, Aaron Carl (Erica), Ashley and Britney Gingerich; nieces and nephews, Landon, Lathan, Lillian, Kyley, Ryder, and Richard; grandparents, Diana Riley, Sherry Carl, Raymond Carl (Mary) and Cindy Yoho; aunts and uncles, Carol (Mark) Agee, Chet (Tara) Carl, Jennifer (Jonathan) Downs, Melissa Carl and Elizabeth Yoho; best friends, Jennifer Alberson, Shania Xavier, Steven Norwood, Sage Wessel and Nola Carr; beloved pets, Cookie, Flik, Dixie, Zoey, Tinkerbelle, Peewee, and Honey; and numerous cousins, extended family and friends who will miss her dearly.
A celebration of Brianna's life will be at 6 p.m., Tuesday, September 3, 2019 at St Johns Family Funeral Home. Visitation will begin at 4:30 p.m. prior to the service.
St. Johns Family Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in St. Augustine Record from Aug. 29 to Sept. 1, 2019