Bruce Drackett
On October 21, 2019, Bruce Drackett passed away unexpectedly at his home in East Palatka at the young age of 60. He was born on March 4, 1959, to Ferris John Drackett and Barbara Braid Drackett at Ft. Leavenworth, Kansas. He used to say that his mother was making little rocks out of big rocks when she gave birth to him.
He attended Briarwood School in Palatka and graduated from Palatka South High School; he also attended Flagler College.
Throughout his career as an electrical engineer, he traveled the state negotiating or meeting with staff of private companies and government agencies. He touched the lives of many throughout the state. Until his death, he had worked for TrueNet Communications for 20 years.
As the saying goes, he was a "military brat." He was a kind jovial man who never met a stranger; some even called him a big ol' sweet teddy bear. He had what we called a photographic memory for jokes. He could take any situation and turn it into a joke.
Bruce had a love for the water having owned several boats in his life. He always had a smile on his face that could have been the result of g-forces when he raced his high-performance off-shore race boat in the Bradenton area where he spent a great deal of his adult life. The smile was permanently glued to his face. If it wasn't there, look out.
When he relocated to his childhood home on Federal Point, his boats seemed to get a bit larger and slower, kind of like Bruce. He would rent a powerboat to explore parts of the Caribbean with friends. Before the trip was over, he was dreaming of the next trip—maybe rent a sailboat and go to the Grenadines and St. Kitt or ...
Bruce became a second generation member of the Palatka Yacht Club and eventually served two terms as its Commodore. He gladly helped each year with the annual Mug Races sponsored by the Rudder Club of Jacksonville. He was ever ready to offer their home as a spot for club members to convene for meetings or parties.
Besides loving the water, he also enjoyed time in the air flying and dreamed of owning a plane. Let's not forget that he also enjoyed time on land spent with his family and friends.
In what little spare time Bruce had, he was very involved with his church, St. Paul's Episcopal Church at Federal Point. He was a Eucharistic Minister and Senior Warden of the Vestry.
Bruce even found time to help cook for large numbers of friends, festival goers, or those in need. Although, it was rumored he wasn't allowed to cook on the grill as he usually carbonized hot dogs and chicken in particular.
Besides his parents, Bruce was preceded in death by his great-aunt Virginia Fant Atkinson.
He is survived by the love of his life and wife of 5 years, Rhonda Masters Drackett, and his brothers Gary and Mark (Barbara), and sister Joanne Drackett Chapman (Cary). Also surviving are his children Stephanie Drackett Phelps, Stephen Drackett, Jennifer Drackett Kennington (Kevin); step-children Todd Williams (Crystal), Savannah Williams, Zachary Williams; and grandchildren: Gabriel, Bryce, Ethan, Morgan, Clayton, Haleigh, Nataleigh and Hayden. He also had many nieces and nephews that he cared for.
With smiles on our faces remembering Bruce, we bid him a fond adieu from Stanton Landing, 124 Commercial Avenue, East Palatka, FL 32131 at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, October 26th, 2019. A BBQ dinner and live music will be held after the memorial service.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Paul's Episcopal Church at Federal Point or Stanton Landing-Bartram Trailhead.
Memories and condolences may be expressed to the family at Bruce's Book of Memories page at www.johnsonoverturffunerals.com.
Johnson-Overturf Funeral Home is in charge of Bruce's last party.
Published in St. Augustine Record from Oct. 23 to Oct. 25, 2019