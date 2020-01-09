|
|
Bruce Ferguson, DVM
Bruce Ferguson, DVM, MS, age 62, passed away December 31, 2019 after a long and valiant battle with disease. Dr. Ferguson was an internationally recognized leading authority in the field of Traditional Chinese Veterinary Medicine. He was an instructor at the Chi Institute in Reddick, Florida and a practicing veterinarian in St Augustine, Florida. He lectured around the world and published many learned treatises. His work touched thousands of lives and improved the care of both large and small animals through acupuncture and herbal medicine. In addition, Bruce promoted and supported environmental causes, taught wilderness first aid (for humans and animals), lead Sierra Club outings and most especially enjoyed a day canoeing on most any river in central Florida. Bruce was also an accomplished martial artist who attained the rank of Nidan in Shotokan karate before his devotions turned to the Chinese internal arts of Qi Gong and Tai Chi Chuan. Bruce is survived by his wife Suzanne Hughes-Ferguson, his mother Carol Richards and his brother Keith Ferguson.
Published in St. Augustine Record from Jan. 9 to Jan. 10, 2020