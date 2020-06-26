Bruce Daniel Johns

Bruce Daniel Johns, 62, passed away unexpectedly at Baptist South on June 17, 2020. Originally from Troy, PA, Bruce called Saint Augustine, FL home. Along with his wife of 31 years, he raised two children. He worked for Sea Ray Boats in Palm Coast, FL until he retired after 31 years of exemplary service. He was active in Scouting for nearly two decades and served as a Scoutmaster for nearly half of this time. He was a gifted cook that enjoyed treating friends and family to tasty dishes. He was an avid camper and could make fast friends with anyone that would give him a chance. Mostly, Bruce loved people and seldom met someone he didn't like. He was a gentle soul in a giant's frame. He could be a bit timid, but if you talked to him you likely had a friend for life. He will be sorely missed by his family and friends alike. Bruce is survived by his wife Barbara Kay Johns. His two children: Melissa C. Johns and Anthony Johns (Daughter-in-law Cathy). His grandchildren: Christina Fowler, Savannah Fowler, (namesake) Joseph Daniel Fowler, Olivia Fowler, Cheyenne Willard, Bragen Johns and Matthew Johns. His great-grandchildren Hunter Shenett and Ava Shenett. His brothers Keith Johns (Sister-in-law Louise) and Gary Johns. His niece Amanda Johns and nephews David Johns and Alex Johns. His great-nephew Rylan Johns. His mother-in-law Bobbie C. Russell. His best-friend Tom Stratton. Although Bruce had no biological sister, Jeanette Pacetti filled that role in his life. He was preceded in death by his parents Phyllis and Larry Johns, his brother Richard Johns and his niece Lori Johns. Services to be determined at a later date.



