Bruce Martin Campbell Merwin
Bruce Martin Campbell Merwin, age 68, died at his home in St. Augustine on June 5, 2020. Bruce was born into a Florida military family on September 27, 1951, on an Air Force base in Travis County, Texas. While in high school in Miami, Bruce began working in theater and singing in a rock band. Acting and singing pursuits continued, interrupted by a four-year stint in the Navy aboard the aircraft carrier USS John F. Kennedy. Back in Florida from the Navy, Bruce acted during two summers in Cross and Sword in St. Augustine. With help of the GI Bill, he was able to obtain degrees in technical theater (Florida School of the Arts, Palatka, Florida) and cinema production (Columbia College, Hollywood, California). Early in his career he joined the Union (IATSE). He was in multiple locals and was especially proud of his work as camera operator and DP with International Cinematographers Guild (IATSE 600). He also produced his own films and worked as a freelance videographer.
Bruce loved everything about movies – making them, watching them, talking about them. Late in life he also developed a passion for Zumba dancing. He was a Master Mason and an Episcopalian.
He is survived by his wife, Anne Buynitzky Merwin; son, Louie Austin Merwin (Brittany); sister, Helene Cristal Merwin of St. Augustine; brother, Miles Carlos Anthony Merwin (Polly) of Collierville, Tennessee; sister-in-law, Loye Merwin of St. Augustine; several nieces, nephews, cousins and their families. He was preceded in death by his parents, Helene Harvey Merwin and Clarence Edgar Merwin, Jr. and by his oldest sibling, Clarence Edgar Merwin, III.
Private burial took place at Oak Hill Cemetery in Palatka.
A memorial service will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Monday, June 15, 2020 at Trinity Episcopal Church in St. Augustine. A reception will follow the service at the Merwin home, 120 La Quinta Place in St. Augustine.
Memories and condolences may be expressed to the family at Bruce's Book of Memories page at www.johnsonoverturffuenrals.com .
Arrangements are entrusted to Johnson-Overturf Funeral Home in Palatka.
Bruce Martin Campbell Merwin, age 68, died at his home in St. Augustine on June 5, 2020. Bruce was born into a Florida military family on September 27, 1951, on an Air Force base in Travis County, Texas. While in high school in Miami, Bruce began working in theater and singing in a rock band. Acting and singing pursuits continued, interrupted by a four-year stint in the Navy aboard the aircraft carrier USS John F. Kennedy. Back in Florida from the Navy, Bruce acted during two summers in Cross and Sword in St. Augustine. With help of the GI Bill, he was able to obtain degrees in technical theater (Florida School of the Arts, Palatka, Florida) and cinema production (Columbia College, Hollywood, California). Early in his career he joined the Union (IATSE). He was in multiple locals and was especially proud of his work as camera operator and DP with International Cinematographers Guild (IATSE 600). He also produced his own films and worked as a freelance videographer.
Bruce loved everything about movies – making them, watching them, talking about them. Late in life he also developed a passion for Zumba dancing. He was a Master Mason and an Episcopalian.
He is survived by his wife, Anne Buynitzky Merwin; son, Louie Austin Merwin (Brittany); sister, Helene Cristal Merwin of St. Augustine; brother, Miles Carlos Anthony Merwin (Polly) of Collierville, Tennessee; sister-in-law, Loye Merwin of St. Augustine; several nieces, nephews, cousins and their families. He was preceded in death by his parents, Helene Harvey Merwin and Clarence Edgar Merwin, Jr. and by his oldest sibling, Clarence Edgar Merwin, III.
Private burial took place at Oak Hill Cemetery in Palatka.
A memorial service will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Monday, June 15, 2020 at Trinity Episcopal Church in St. Augustine. A reception will follow the service at the Merwin home, 120 La Quinta Place in St. Augustine.
Memories and condolences may be expressed to the family at Bruce's Book of Memories page at www.johnsonoverturffuenrals.com .
Arrangements are entrusted to Johnson-Overturf Funeral Home in Palatka.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in St. Augustine Record from Jun. 8 to Jun. 9, 2020.