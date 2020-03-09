Home

POWERED BY

Services
Craig Funeral Home Memorial Park
1475 Old Dixie Highway
St. Augustine, FL 32086
(904) 824-1672
Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 10, 2020
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Craig Funeral Home Memorial Park
1475 Old Dixie Highway
St. Augustine, FL 32086
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Mar. 10, 2020
11:00 AM
Craig Funeral Home Memorial Park
1475 Old Dixie Highway
St. Augustine, FL 32086
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Burdette Fox
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Burdette Fox

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Burdette Fox Obituary
Burdette Fox
Burdette Russell Fox passed away peacefully at his home on March 6, 2020.
Burdette was a native and lifelong resident of St. Augustine. His parents were Willard Fox and Estelle Solana Fox. Burdette was the owner and manager of St. Johns Heating and Air. He and his wife of 70 years, Margie were charter members of San Sebastian Catholic Church. He was an avid fisherman and bought a fish camp on the St. Johns River after he retired. Burdette was recreational pilot and member of the St. Augustine Moose Lodge. He will be long remembered as a "good man", and a hardworking man who took good care of his family.
He is survived by his wife Margie Brock Fox; sons, Ronnie (Lisa) Fox, Gary (Dawn) Fox; 3 grandchildren, Brad Ayers, Matthew Fox and Jessica Fox (Samuel Bridges). His daughter Phyllis Fox Ayers preceded him in death.
Visitation will be held today, Tuesday, March 10 from 9-11 am. Funeral Services will begin at 11 at Craig Funeral Home. Burial will follow at San Lorenzo Cemetery. In lieu of flowers a donation to the would be appreciated.

logo

Published in St. Augustine Record from Mar. 9 to Mar. 10, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Burdette's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Craig Funeral Home Memorial Park
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -