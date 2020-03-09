|
|
Burdette Fox
Burdette Russell Fox passed away peacefully at his home on March 6, 2020.
Burdette was a native and lifelong resident of St. Augustine. His parents were Willard Fox and Estelle Solana Fox. Burdette was the owner and manager of St. Johns Heating and Air. He and his wife of 70 years, Margie were charter members of San Sebastian Catholic Church. He was an avid fisherman and bought a fish camp on the St. Johns River after he retired. Burdette was recreational pilot and member of the St. Augustine Moose Lodge. He will be long remembered as a "good man", and a hardworking man who took good care of his family.
He is survived by his wife Margie Brock Fox; sons, Ronnie (Lisa) Fox, Gary (Dawn) Fox; 3 grandchildren, Brad Ayers, Matthew Fox and Jessica Fox (Samuel Bridges). His daughter Phyllis Fox Ayers preceded him in death.
Visitation will be held today, Tuesday, March 10 from 9-11 am. Funeral Services will begin at 11 at Craig Funeral Home. Burial will follow at San Lorenzo Cemetery. In lieu of flowers a donation to the would be appreciated.
Published in St. Augustine Record from Mar. 9 to Mar. 10, 2020