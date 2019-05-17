|
Caren B. Grant
Caren B. Grant, age 57, of St. Augustine, passed away on May 15, 2019 at Flagler Hospital with her family by her side. She was born and raised in Brooklyn, NY and moved to Bellmore, Long Island in her early childhood. Since a very young age Caren had a creative soul in every way.She had the eye and the ability to see the potential in anything and to make something beautiful out of it. She loved all types of art from jewelry making to up styling to mixed media to photography. Taking after her father, she also became an accomplished photographer, with almost 30 of her photos published in The St. Augustine Record. Caren loved anything and everything Disney, and truly considered Disney World the happiest
place on earth. She also loved the beach, and St. Augustine was her paradise. On any given day, you could find her and her husband Michael on the beach, and she would have him carry the thousand seashells she'd found that day, often in his pockets. Caren especially loved spending time with her family and grandchildren. She loved joking with them and spoiling them just a little bit. She is going to be deeply missed by all that loved her.
She is survived by her husband of 10 years, Michael Grant of St. Augustine; son, Michael Lampert (Lisa) of North Bellmore, NY; step daughters, Cheryn Class (Vincente), Jackie Arciaga (Kristian) of Virginia Beach; grandchildren, Kiara Grant, Juliana Arciaga, Abigail Class, Luke Class; brother, Steven Schwartz (Wendy), niece Sophia Schwartz and nephews AJ Schwartz and Jack Schwartz of Marlboro, NJ; and sister from another mister, Marti Hegquist of St. Augustine.
St. Johns Family Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in St. Augustine Record from May 17 to May 19, 2019