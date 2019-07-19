|
|
Carl I. Alexanderson
Carl I. Alexanderson of Wingdale, NY died on Sunday, July 7, 2019, two days short of his 95th birthday. Carl was born in New York City on July 9, 1924 and was the son of Ivar and Tilda Maria Alexanderson, both Swedish immigrants. Carl grew up in Brooklyn and Flushing, NY. After he graduated high school, he enlisted in the Army Air Corps. He flew 30 missions from England as navigator and waist gunner on a B-24 Liberator. Carl and his crew flew their first and only mission in their B-24 called "Tug-O-War" on D-Day, in abysmal weather conditions. Tug-O-War was shot up over Germany and was forced to return to base. After they lost all communications, they drew fire over the English Channel trying to return. They landed without landing gear and fully loaded with bombs. All crew members survived that first mission. After completing the remaining missions in another B-24, and returning to the States, Carl married the love of his life, Louise Joyner, on October 31, 1945. They had 4 children and fostered a 5 th child. They settled in Mahopac Falls, NY to raise their family. In 1974, they built their dream house in Pawling, NY, and later retired to Saint Augustine, FL. Carl and Louise enjoyed 70 years of marriage before her death in December, 2015. Carl was an A&P mechanic for General Electric Flight Operations for many years. He later flew as a Flight Engineer and, then served as a purchasing agent for operations. Carl enjoyed music of all kinds (except that Rock and Roll) and was a self-taught harmonica and trumpet player. He loved singing at Panama Hattie's in St. Augustine, FL with Gil Surette and the Boston Connection. Carl was an avid airplane pilot and restored several aircraft over the years. He loved boating and had a 35 foot sail boat "the Gee-Wiz II" which he sailed on the Hudson River. Carl was also a railroad modeler. He built two elaborate layouts the last of which he started building two years ago and worked on everyday until his death. Carl had an active mind and was very interested in history, poetry and literature. He also wrote poetry as well as a full-length novel. Carl and Louise had many joint interests in that they loved camping, cross country skiing, horseback riding, traveling, and golfing. They had many dear friends, near and far, both in NYS and in Florida, their second home.They loved dogs and had several canine companions over the years. They raised chickens, goats, sheep and had several horses. Carl had been his son's Little League coach, a deacon of two churches, and he sat on the Town of Pawling Zoning Board for several years. He was a past president of the 491st Bomb Group (8th Air Force) and was active is organizing countless reunions, as well as establishing a WWII library in Norwich, England. Carl was a past member of the Poughkeepsie Yacht Club in Hyde Park, NY, and was a member of the Mid-Hudson Power Squadron. He was predeceased by his parents, his step mother Elizabeth Alexanderson, his beloved wife Louise, his brother Richard Alexanderson and foster son Joseph Cargain. Carl is survived by his children Alex (Linda) Miller and her husband Alan of Vestal, NY; Peter Alexanderson and his wife Robin of Brewster, NY; Lisa Whelan of Schenectady, NY, and, Amy Heinrich of Wingdale, NY. Carl had 10 grandchildren and several great grandchildren. He was also lovingly cared for by dear friends Debbi Galente and Mary Ketchem in recent months.
There will be no services at this time. Please consider a donation to HonorFlight.org in lieu of flowers.
Published in St. Augustine Record from July 19 to July 21, 2019