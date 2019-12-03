|
|
Carl Merlin Hagan
Merlin Hagan, went to be with our Heavenly Father December 1, 2019. Merlin was a loving father, husband, and a good friend. He worked for 25 years at Desco Marine building shrimp boats. He also had his own dirt business. He worked very hard for his family. He will definitely be remembered for his smile, funny stories and friendliness. He never met a stranger. He was member of the Church of Jesus Christ Latter Day Saints. Merlin leaves behind his wife of 54 years, Helen, sons, Timothy and Kelly Hagan and a special little boy that he loved dearly, Thomas Hartley, granddaughters, Elizabeth Usher and Kieara Rumron. Sister, Ellen McKinny, brother, Ronald Hagan (Paulette). Many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by our daughter Joanie Knight, brothers, Joseph and Clarence Hagan, sister Ida Mae Sasser and his parents Vincent and Edna Hagan. A Celebration of Merlin's Life will be held 2:30 PM Saturday December 14, 2019 at the family home 5050 Scaff Rd. St. Augustine, FL . Family and friends are invited to come and celebrate with us.
Published in St. Augustine Record from Dec. 3 to Dec. 8, 2019