Carl Wayne Stewart Obituary
Carl Wayne Stewart
Carl Wayne Stewart, 72, Palatka, formerly of St. Augustine, passed away March 16, 2020 at Ocala Regional Medical Center. Born in Morgantown, West Virginia he was a longtime resident of St. Augustine before recently moving to Palatka. He was a veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps, serving in Vietnam. Wayne worked in collision repair at various dealerships in the area until his retirement. He loved to go to flea markets as well as enjoying fishing. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends.
A celebration of his will be held at a later date. Flowers are gratefully declined and those wishing may make a contribution in his memory to the .
Wayne is survived by his wife of 51 years, Diana Marcum Stewart, Palatka; two sons, Rodney Marcum (Theresa), St. Augustine, Chris Stewart (Christy), East Palatka; mother, Betty Stewart, St. Augustine; 6 grandsons, Ryan, Tyler, Ricky, C.J., Brandon, Preston, 1 granddaughter, Brittani; and 5 great-grandchildren, Angelina, Emma, Caroline, Dakota, and Logan.
St. John's Family Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Published in St. Augustine Record from Mar. 20 to Mar. 24, 2020
