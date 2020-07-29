Carol House

Carol Ann House of Antigo, Wisconsin, passed away at Flagler Hospital of St. Augustine on Wednesday, July 15th, 2020 after battling COVID-19. She was 85 years old.

Ms. House was born on October 3rd, 1934, the daughter of Edward and Wilma Bishop. Following her graduation from Roseburg High School, class of 1953, she enlisted in the US Navy where she served as a Corpsman 3rd Class for four years. She received the National Defense Service Medal and was honorably discharged on May 6th, 1956. She was the beloved wife of the late Lisle S. House for 61 years. At the time of her death she had lost one son, Timothy House, in a house fire on November 30th, 2017.

Due to her husband's job she moved more than 35 times in her life, living and working in numerous different states across America. She hated each time she had to move, but little did she know it was what made her who she was today. She knew no strangers. She had the ability to make friends everywhere she would go. She was loved and adored by so many people. She was always on the go and had so many hobbies. She loved to swim, bowl, golf, fish, paint, draw, arts and crafts, play cribbage, and is one of the few people I know that could finish the NY Times crossword puzzle.

She is survived by two loving children, Laura DiRosa and Mark House; three grandchildren, Crystal King, Ashley Manning, and Brandon Lovelace; four great-grandchildren, Nate Manning, Carter Manning, Wesley Manning, and Alastair Lovelace.

Private services will be held at SE LA Veterans Cemetery, 34888 Grantham College Dr. Slidell, Louisiana, at a later date.



