Carol Lentilhon
Carol Rose Lentilhon, 95, passed away peacefully on October 27, 2019. Carol was the loving wife of Robert W. Lentilhon who preceded her in 2014. She is survived by her son, (Mark) Lyndon Strother of Sumner, WA, daughter, Lynn Balk and her husband Neil Balk of St. Augustine, FL, stepdaughter Janet Owen of Belchertown, MA, stepson, Thomas Lentilhon of South Deerfield, MA, grandchildren, Casey Dwyer and his wife Amelia Dwyer of Plainfield, MA, Sandra Chandler and her husband Sean Chandler of Lee, MA, Dana Bunk of Florence, MA, Emily Wilson of Belchertown, MA, and five great grandchildren.
Carol was born in Chicago Illinois the youngest of three children and spent a very full life living in many areas throughout the United States finally settling in Amherst, MA, where she raised her family and worked at Amherst College. She spent her retired years traveling here and abroad and in Belfast Maine where she and Bob enjoyed running their bed and breakfast, The Palmer House. Her passion in life was antiques, that she collected from the many auctions and estate sales she loved going to. Carol was an accomplished artist, decorator, carpenter and seamstress and will always be remembered as a very sweet lady. A private graveside service will be held in Hancock, ME at a later date. Craig Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Donations to the Bailey Center would be appreciated.
Published in St. Augustine Record from Nov. 6 to Nov. 7, 2019