Carolyn Awilda Florence Kennedy-Roberts, 92, passed away February 3, 2019 at her home. She was born in Crescent City, daughter of the late Effie Mable and Alma Hendrix Kennedy. She moved to the Riverdale community as an infant and lived there the rest of her life. She was a homemaker and a wonderful mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and great-great grandmother. She was longtime member or Riverdale Methodist Church.
Memorial services will be held 11:00 a.m. Saturday February 9, 2019 at Riverdale Methodist Church with Pastor Mike Groos and Dr. Clarence Blalock officiating.
Flowers are gratefully accepted or those wishing may make a contribution in her memory to Riverdale Methodist Church, 1028 CR 13 S, St. Augustine, FL 32092.
She is survived by her children, Charlyne Davis, Valdosta, GA, Alme "Dee" Kennedy, Carolyn Kennedy Fortner, both of Riverdale; sister, Delores Rowley, Riverdale; 14 grandchildren, 20 great-grandchildren and 12 great-great grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a daughter, Bonnie Fowler; sisters, Frauline Helzel, Grace Lewis; and a brother, Chester Kennedy.
St. Johns Family Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in St. Augustine Record on Feb. 6, 2019