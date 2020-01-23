St. Augustine Record Obituaries
1937 - 2020
Carolyn Boyd Smith
Carolyn Boyd Smith passed away peacefully on January 20, 2020. She was a lifelong resident of St. Augustine. She was born to Ethel and Boyd William Smith on October 19, 1937 at East Coast Hospital.
Carolyn was a teacher at The Florida School for the Deaf and Blind in the Deaf department for 35 years. During her employment, she wrote curriculum for Multi-Handicapped students, taught Deaf Preschool Kindergarten, Deaf Blind Visually Impaired and Homebound Adults ( inhome).
She was a proud graduate of Excelsior High School, Class of 1954; Florida Memorial College, St. Augustine, Bachelor of Science Degree and Indiana University, Bloomington, IN, Master of Science Degree. She also studied at the following institutions: Galludet University, Washington, D.C.; Clark College , Atlanta, GA; New York University, New York; Florida State University, Tallahassee, Fl; Clark School for the Deaf, North Hampton, MA;
Carolyn was a lifelong member of St. Paul AME Church. She was affiliated as a Sunday School Teacher, former choir member, Bible Study, Church Hospitality Chair, Missionary Society, Look Out Club, Willing Workers, Senior Stars and Vacation Bible School.
Her Civic Organizations included: Past Matron Order of Eastern Star, Member-Heroines of Jericho, Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc., National Sorority Phi Delta Kappa, Fort Mose and Society of Notaries.
Her volunteer Organizations included: Mayor's Advisory Council, Roots and Flowers ((Lincolnville 1920-1965), A Florida Humanities Council Project, Council on Aging (COA), Food Pantry, Retired Senior Volunteer Program, Sunshine Steppers, Habitat for Humanity, The Emergency Service Homeless Coalition and St. Francis House.
She leaves to celebrate her home going a host of cousins, nephew, niece, great niece, extended family, many devoted friends and her Silver Treasures family.
The wake will be held on Friday, January 24, 2020 from 5:00-7:00 p.m. at St. Paul AME Church and Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, January 25, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at St. Paul AME Church, 85 ML King Ave, St. Augustine, Fl 32084
James Graham Mortuary, Inc.
Arnett C. Chase, LFD
Published in St. Augustine Record from Jan. 23 to Jan. 24, 2020
