Carolyn LaFontaine
Carolyn A. LaFontaine, 59, passed away peacefully on April 24th after a long illness. Born in Albany, N.Y., Carrie resided in Hollywood, Fla and then St. Augustine, Fla. for many years. "Carebear" as she was affectionately known as, graduated from B-K-W schools and had a long career in the restaurant industry, and was proprietor of Carebear Productions. Carebear selflessly cared for too many people to count, whether it be delivering home cooked meals with Pat, or daily phone calls just to see how everyone was doing. Besides Pat, Carrie is survived by her brothers Matt LaFontaine (Sue), and Billy LaFontaine (Judy), nephews Buddy, Tyler, Patrick, niece Leighanna, and many aunts, uncles, cousins, true friends, and her beloved cat, Cider. She was predeceased by her parents Matt and Mardi LaFontaine, sister Kathi, and many beloved pets over the years. Due to Covid-19, no services are planned. A memorial gathering will occur in Florida and in South Berne cemetery, New York, on dates to be determined. In lieu of flowers, Carrie requests that big stuffed bears be donated to St. Peter's Hospital Cancer Kids.
Published in St. Augustine Record from Apr. 24 to Apr. 25, 2020