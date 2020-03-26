Home

Craig Funeral Home Memorial Park
1475 Old Dixie Highway
St. Augustine, FL 32086
(904) 824-1672
Memorial service
Saturday, Apr. 4, 2020
1:00 PM
Craig Funeral Home Memorial Park
1475 Old Dixie Highway
St. Augustine, FL 32086
Carolyn McFarland-Zielinski
Carolyn McFarland - Zielinski, passed away at home surrounded by her family on March 18, 2020, after a long-term battle with pancreatic cancer.
Born in La Chapelle, France to Paul and Marcelle Gallucci Carolyn spent her early years at military facilities in Germany and the United States with her parents and sister. She settled in the Washington, DC area where she raised her family and eventually moved to South Florida where she was instrumental in establishing a successful elevator maintenance and repair company as its co-owner and business manager.
Carolyn is survived by her loving husband John Zielinski, daughters Melanie Iacobelli and Allison McFarland, sister Linda Brazeal, niece Nicole Byrd, and parents Marcelle and Paul Gallucci.
Carolyn was a loving mother and wife, a prolific cook and general foodie. She loved the beach, fishing and spending time with her family, especially during the holidays. She had a true passion for and love of life with a soft spot in her heart for our animal friends. Our memories of her will be with us forever. She is sorely missed.
A memorial service in honor of Carolyn will be held at 1:00 pm at Craig Funeral Home on Saturday, April 4, 2020.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Carolyn's name to S.A.F.E, 1250 A1A S, St Augustine Beach, FL 32080.
Craig Funeral Home, Crematory and Memorial Park is in charge of arrangements.

Published in St. Augustine Record from Mar. 26 to Apr. 1, 2020
