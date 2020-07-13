Carolyn Young

Carolyn YoungCarolyn Renee Young went to her home in heaven on July 10, 2020.All those that knew Carolyn will dearly miss her especially the love of her life and husband of 50 years Geoffrey; her son David Allan Young and his wife Erin; her 8 grandchildren, Dylan and Ryan Young, Elizabeth, Amanda, Hope, Rebecca, Faith and Bethany; and her 3 great-grandchildren, Juliana, Brayden and Jordyn. She was preceded in death by her parents, Stanley and Rose Stevens and her brother David.Carolyn's family meant the world to her. She looked forward to every time the family could be together and in her special loving way she made each person and each gathering special. Carolyn worked as an Insurance agent for many years and in her free time she enjoyed sewing, quilting, camping and going to Disney.A graveside service will be held today at 10:00am at Pellicer Creek Cemetery.