Catherine "Tip" Adams
Catherine Ethel " Tip" Adams transitioned from labor to reward on February 21,2020 in Union City, Georgia.
Services: Saturday, February 29th at 11:00 am
E. A. Kelley Sr Memorial COGIC
Superintendent Don Kelley, Pastor
Viewing: 5-7 pm on Friday, February 28th
Interment: Jacksonville National Cemetery
Catherine is survived by her daughter, Lathane L. Adams, Granddaughter Jennifer L. Smalls and a host of nieces,nephews and friends.
James Graham Mortuary
Arnett C. Chase, LFD
Published in St. Augustine Record from Feb. 27 to Feb. 28, 2020