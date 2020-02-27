Home

POWERED BY

Services
Viewing
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Service
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
11:00 AM
E. A. Kelley Sr Memorial COGIC
Resources
More Obituaries for Catherine Adams
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Catherine "Tip" Adams


1929 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Catherine "Tip" Adams Obituary
Catherine "Tip" Adams
Catherine Ethel " Tip" Adams transitioned from labor to reward on February 21,2020 in Union City, Georgia.
Services: Saturday, February 29th at 11:00 am
E. A. Kelley Sr Memorial COGIC
Superintendent Don Kelley, Pastor
Viewing: 5-7 pm on Friday, February 28th
Interment: Jacksonville National Cemetery
Catherine is survived by her daughter, Lathane L. Adams, Granddaughter Jennifer L. Smalls and a host of nieces,nephews and friends.
James Graham Mortuary
Arnett C. Chase, LFD
Published in St. Augustine Record from Feb. 27 to Feb. 28, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Catherine's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -