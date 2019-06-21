|
|
Catherine Dailey
Catherine Dailey (McCorkle) age 88 of St. Augustine, FL passed away June 20, 2019 at the Bailey Family Center for Caring, after an unexpected short illness. She was a lifelong resident of St. Augustine, and was the daughter of the late Mr. & Mrs. William G. Dailey.
Cathy attended Cathedral Parish School and graduated from St. Joseph Academy, where she was a star basketball player for the St Joseph's Academy Eagles, and she was also a cheerleader. She skied with the Cypress Gardens Water Ski Team one summer during high school.
Cathy moved to Baltimore after high school graduation, and went to X-Ray School at the Johns Hopkins Hospital. After graduation, she moved back to St. Augustine and worked as an X-Ray technician at the "old" Flagler Hospital for a number of years. She then went to work at St. Augustine General Hospital where she worked in Medical Records as a medical transcriptionist. She later returned to Flagler Hospital working in Cardio-Pulmonary, from where she retired.
She was a faithful member of the Catholic Church. Flowers are gratefully declined; those wishing may make a contribution in her memory to "Wags & Whiskers" pet rescue, 1967 Old Moultrie Rd, or Sisters of St Joseph's Lourdes Hall Renovation 241 St. George St. Augustine, FL 32084.
Visitation will be held 5:00 PM – 7:00 PM with a service beginning at 6:00 PM Wednesday at Craig Funeral Home. Graveside services will be held 10:00 AM Thursday at San Lorenzo Cemetery. Cathy loved bright colors and would love for you to wear bright tropical colors. "The louder, the better" she always said.
She is survived by her daughter, Denise McCorkle, and son in law Dr. Lelan Whitmire, her God-daughter Margie Hall Connor, and her dear friend & caregiver Lilly Chavez, and several "grand-cats".
Published in St. Augustine Record from June 21 to June 23, 2019