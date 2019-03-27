Home

POWERED BY

Services
Corpus Christi Catholic Church
6175 Datil Pepper Rd
St Augustine, FL 32086
Memorial service
Saturday, Apr. 13, 2019
10:30 AM
Corpus Christi Catholic Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Catherine Santorum
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Catherine Dughi "Kay" Santorum


1918 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Catherine Dughi "Kay" Santorum Obituary
Kay Santorum, 100, was born Oct. 30, 1918, in Lewistown.
She died peacefully at home on March 16, 2019.
She retired to St. Augustine, Fla,, in 1990 and was a member of the Corpus Christi Catholic Church for 28 years. She received her undergraduate B.S. degree from Seton Hill University and was a member of the first graduating Master of Science nursing degree class at Yale University ('43). She worked as a chief nurse for 30 years at VA medical centers.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Dr. Aldo Santorum. She is survived by her children, Babara of Gainesville, Fla., Rick (Karen) of Great Falls, Va. and Dan (Melissa "Missy") of Hilton HeadIsland, S.C.; 10 grandchildren: Elizabeth (Matt) Marcolini, Caroline (Lee) Ayers, John, Daniel, Allison, Sarah Maria, Peter, Michael, Patrick and Isabella. A memorial service will be held at Corpus Christi Catholic Church at 10:30 a.m., Saturday, April 13, followed by interment at San Lorenzo Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers send donations to Corpus Christi Catholic Church, 6175 Datil Pepper Road, St. Augustine, FL 32086.
Published in St. Augustine Record on Mar. 27, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.