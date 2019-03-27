|
|
Kay Santorum, 100, was born Oct. 30, 1918, in Lewistown.
She died peacefully at home on March 16, 2019.
She retired to St. Augustine, Fla,, in 1990 and was a member of the Corpus Christi Catholic Church for 28 years. She received her undergraduate B.S. degree from Seton Hill University and was a member of the first graduating Master of Science nursing degree class at Yale University ('43). She worked as a chief nurse for 30 years at VA medical centers.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Dr. Aldo Santorum. She is survived by her children, Babara of Gainesville, Fla., Rick (Karen) of Great Falls, Va. and Dan (Melissa "Missy") of Hilton HeadIsland, S.C.; 10 grandchildren: Elizabeth (Matt) Marcolini, Caroline (Lee) Ayers, John, Daniel, Allison, Sarah Maria, Peter, Michael, Patrick and Isabella. A memorial service will be held at Corpus Christi Catholic Church at 10:30 a.m., Saturday, April 13, followed by interment at San Lorenzo Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers send donations to Corpus Christi Catholic Church, 6175 Datil Pepper Road, St. Augustine, FL 32086.
Published in St. Augustine Record on Mar. 27, 2019