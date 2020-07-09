1/1
Catherine J. France
Catherine J France
Catherine J. France, 81, of St. Augustine, passed away on June 28, 2020 at her home. She was a devout member of St. Anastasia Catholic Church and loved her Community of Ocean Palms and was a past member of the St. Augustine Yacht Club where her husband, Edward, was the former Treasurer. Catherine enjoyed water color painting and gourmet cooking. But more than anything she was a loving mother, grandmother, sister and friend, who will be deeply missed.
She is survived by her daughter, Catherine Pettit (John); sons, Edward A. France, III, Michael France (Capucine); sister, Roseann O'Brien, 4 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by husband, Edward A. France; sisters, Mary Allen, Fanchea Ruddell and Eileen Frysinger.
A memorial mass will take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Community Hospice or St. Anastasia Catholic Church in St. Augustine FL.
St. Johns Family Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.



Published in St. Augustine Record from Jul. 9 to Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
St. John's Family Funeral Home & Crematory
385 SR 207
St. Augustine, FL 32084
(904) 824-1625
