Catherine J FranceCatherine J. France, 81, of St. Augustine, passed away on June 28, 2020 at her home. She was a devout member of St. Anastasia Catholic Church and loved her Community of Ocean Palms and was a past member of the St. Augustine Yacht Club where her husband, Edward, was the former Treasurer. Catherine enjoyed water color painting and gourmet cooking. But more than anything she was a loving mother, grandmother, sister and friend, who will be deeply missed.She is survived by her daughter, Catherine Pettit (John); sons, Edward A. France, III, Michael France (Capucine); sister, Roseann O'Brien, 4 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by husband, Edward A. France; sisters, Mary Allen, Fanchea Ruddell and Eileen Frysinger.A memorial mass will take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Community Hospice or St. Anastasia Catholic Church in St. Augustine FL.St. Johns Family Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.