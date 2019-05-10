Home

Viewing
Friday, May 10, 2019
2:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Viewing
Saturday, May 11, 2019
10:30 AM - 11:00 AM
New Mt. Moriah Christian Ministry Church
St Augustine, FL
Catherine P. Phoenix of St. Augustine, FL transitioned April 26, 2019. She was a member of New Mt. Moriah Christian Ministry. Catherine graduated high school and Florida Memorial College, St. Augustine, FL. She held the title "Miss Florida Memorial, graduated with a degree in Elementary Education. Later she received her masters from FAMU and taught within the Florida School System for 48 years. Survived by a brother, Deacon Earnest Phillips (Gwen), St Augustine, FL; 2 sisters, Ruthel Hankerson (Nathaniel), Atlanta, GA and Betty Harrison (Thomas), St. Augustine, FL; other relatives and friends.
Celebration of Life Service will be held 11:00 a.m. Saturday, May 11, 2019 at New Mt. Moriah Christian Ministry Church, 676 Christopher Street, St Augustine, FL Pastor Ronald L. Stafford, officiating. Burial will be in Gilgal Cemetery, Hawthorne, FL. Viewing Friday at Pinkney-Smith Funeral Home 21400 SE Hawthorne Rd, Hawthorne, FL 2 p.m. - 7 p.m. and Saturday at the Church 10:30 a.m. - 11 a.m. No viewing after eulogy. PINKNEY-SMITH FUNERAL HOME OF HAWTHORNE www.pinkney-smithfuneralhome.com
Published in St. Augustine Record on May 10, 2019
